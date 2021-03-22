Littlefork-Big Falls School Board last week approved a 2-year co-op extension with Northome and Keliher for varsity football.
The board March 18 considered numbers of students in each grade that could be expected to participate, with head coach Dave Westerman urging the board to support the extension.
The North Central Stars were created with a co-op agreement between the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings and the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs and debuted in the 2019 season.
Westerman said playing with students from the other district has helped instill empathy for others and comaraderie with members of another community.
The board wondered if there would be a chance to return to an L-BF team in the future, but they agreed to put that aside for now, as the school struggles with numbers of players on every level.
The group agreed that the only concern with the co-op model is the required travel for practices for students and their families.
Westerman said it has not adversely affected academics, and credited internet hot spots that have allowed students to do homework to and fro, but he acknowledge it can be physically draining and requires a huge commitment in free time.
And, he said the kids are willing to give up free time and make the commitment.
Meanwhile, Westerman said he's hoping for a couple home games.
"I never want to see the program go away," he said of football.
Superintendent Jaime Wendt's administrative update recognized:
- Planning for a "regular" May 28 graduation.
- Prom May 1.
- February student of the month Miley Davis, junior high, and Evan Timmer, senior high.
- Destiny Piekarski on being named to the MN Girls Basketball Coaches Association Honorable Mention Team for class A. 16 others from MN share this honor with her.
- Elementary students that met their Accelerated Reader Goals and have enjoyed trips to Giants Ridge the past two weeks.
- National Honor Society Induction Ceremony April 8.