Littlefork-Big Falls High School students will not return to in-person classes next week as expected.
In an announcement on the school's Facebook page Friday, Superintendent Jamie Wendt said administrators are unsure of when high school students will return to the building.
"We are not certain of when they will be back in the building for in-person learning, but we are watching the (Koochiching) county numbers and our own building numbers to make those decisions," she said.
With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise locally, L-BF officials Nov. 4 transitioned high school students to a distance learning model as a precautionary measure. Originally, students were set to return Nov. 18.
But yesterday, Wendt said the drastic jump in county-wide numbers over the week spurred the decision to continue to keep students in grades 7-12 under the distance learning model.
Because the district cases of COVID-19 were contained to the high school portion of the school, Wendt said preschool through sixth grade will continue to attend school in person everyday under the hybrid model. Laura Zika, school nurse, continues to closely monitor the health of students and staff on a daily basis.
"It is well known that students learn more when they can learn in person, and with that in mind, our goal is to be back in the building 100 percent, and we will get there, just not yet," Wendt said. "By sticking together, we can all get through this."
Other county schools
The week saw the largest increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Koochiching County since April when the first case was reported. On Nov. 8, the cumulative number of positive cases in the county was 206. By Saturday that number jumped to 256. The local number of people no longer needing isolation, which was updated on Thursday, is 186.
Under guidelines to keep schools open outlined by state officials, local school administrators reevaluated how learning would be delivered to students during the spike in cases.
All students attending Indus School will transition to a distance learning model on Monday.
Falls High School students will also begin full-time distance learning Monday. Falls Elementary students will transition to distance learning Nov. 23.