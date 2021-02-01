Littlefork-Big Falls School recently received several cleaning and personal protective equipment supplies from one of its vendors, AssetGenie, Inc., or AGI.
In seeing the budgetary needs of school districts across the country and the associated state shortfalls, a news release said AGI partnered with over 100 school districts in need of COVID-19 safety products by donating safety supplies. Supplies included sanitizer, stands and dispensers, masks, and floor decals.
“Many schools are facing budget constraints while having the seemingly insurmountable task of sanitizing and safeguarding their schools against COVID-19. If the budget is not the chief constraint, they also could be having a difficult time finding supplies. By donating these supplies, we are hoping to help schools in a very real and tangible way,” said John Yetsconish, president of AGiRepair, a division of AGI.
When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States in early 2020, AGI recognized a very real need at the heart of their customer base — the need to safeguard their students and staff against the virus when in-person instruction resumed. To fully support their more than 6,000 school partners, AGI leveraged their global resources by adding a complete line of COVID-19 safety supplies to their product line in late spring 2020. This provided schools with an immediate, tangible, and trustworthy vendor in which to source essential safety supplies, the release said.
This led to the eventual nationwide call to schools in need, an effort promoted via email and AGI’s divisional social media channels. All schools needed to do was complete a simple online application, and donations were awarded based on greatest need. AGI accepted applications from schools throughout fall 2020. Additionally, AGI expanded their efforts by offering COVID-19 supplies to nonprofits and community groups in late 2020. All donations to both schools and nonprofits were fulfilled by early 2021.
About AssetGenie, Inc.
AssetGenie, Inc. is a global mobile device repair, parts procurement, and LCD enhancement company with offices in the Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Texas. AGI has three divisions: AGiRepair, AGParts education, and AGDisplays. Their products and services include parts distribution, mobile device repair, 1:1 educational initiatives, custom LCD application design and solutions, and the management of reverse logistics services.
Learn more at: https://agigrouponline.com/