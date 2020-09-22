Positive cases in Koochiching County are on the rise this week, with 110 cumulative cases listed as of Tuesday, an increase of 14 cases from one week prior.
Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance said Labor Day get togethers are likely the reason for the uptick in cases.
"The reason that our positive case count is rising is because we are now two weeks out from the Labor Day holiday, and people did not follow guidelines for the prevention of the spread of the virus," she said.
One of the positive cases was identified in a Littlefork-Big Falls School District building this week.
L-BF Superintendent Jaime Wendt said after school officials were notified that a person, who is a staff or student member of L-BF, tested positive for COVID-19, school nurse Laura Zika notified the Minnesota Department of Health and anyone who was considered a close contact to the positive individual, based on guidance from the agency. Those who were notified will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after school started Sept. 8.
"At this time, it is not believed that the individual contracted COVID-19 at school based on information received about the case," Wendt said, adding all information regarding the individual is confidential and will not be released.
"Custodians were notified of the case and a double check of cleaning and sanitizing protocol was reviewed," she said. "All procedures have been followed to keep others in the building safe.
"I would just like to reassure our families, students, and staff that we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and working diligently to do our best to prevent the spread as cases are identified in the building... Remember to mask up, wash your hands, and social distance. Let’s get through this Viking strong."
College cases
During a meeting of the Falls School Board Monday, Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover acknowledged Koochiching County's number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased, and said it could be coming from college students attending school outside the county, but who still have their county of residence listed as Koochiching.
“That data is coming back to (our) county,” he said.
LaFrance said the Minnesota Department of Health is trying to determine where to best include the count of college students who test positive, either where they currently attend school or their home county of residence.
"It is not true that this has resulted in a spike of cases in Koochiching County," she said. "It would be a very small percentage of our rise in cases and would not make a significant change in our cumulative count. I don’t have any specific numbers but we may be talking about two to three cases."
Officials remind people to social distance, wash their hands often, wear a mask and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
Children or school staff who are feeling ill should consult the decision tree located on school districts' website to determine if they should attend school.