The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board met Nov. 20 for a regular meeting. During the meeting the board:
- Recognized Emma Barg from senior high and Kayleigh Cassibo from junior high as students of the month.
- Approved the hire of Matthew Wappler as a junior high boys basketball coach and Lisa Stiles for spring concessions.
- Approved a foster care transportation agreement with Koochiching County effective July 2019 through June 2020 wherein children in the Koochiching County foster care system will remain in their school of origin unless it is determined to not be in the student’s best interest, and the district will arrange their transportation in partnership with the county.
- Approved the health reimbursement arrangement for Local Union 510. In this arrangement, instead of cashing out unused sick days the excess money will be deposited into the teachers’ HRA accounts.
- Approved 2018-2019 World's Best Workforce summary report and adopted revisions to the 2019-2020 World's Best Workforce plan. This plan requires the district to meet five broader goals using specific benchmarks. The goals include: having students ready for kindergarten; reading well by third grade; closing the achievement gap in student sub-groups; maintaining a 100-percent graduation rate and providing college and career readiness.
- Heard an administrative update from Superintendent Jamie Wendt.
- Set the next meeting date for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.