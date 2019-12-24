The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board met briefly last Wednesday evening. During the meeting, the board:
- Approved the hire of Britton Stainke as an early childhood paraprofessional.
- Held the Truth in Taxation hearing, after which the school board certified the 2019 payable 2020 levy.
- Approved $141,662 of invoices.
- Heard an administrative update from Superintendent Jamie Wendt, during which she congratulated the cast of the L-BF community play on a job well done.
- Recognized Owen Erickson from junior high and Mikel Tomczak from senior high as students of the month.
- Agreed to reschedule the next regular meeting from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22.