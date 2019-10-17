The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board handled several business items Tuesday when it met for its October meeting.
The board approved a quote from Christiansen Construction Company of Bemidji for internal and external wall repairs in the high school. The brick was damaged when a car crashed into the Littlefork-Big Falls school building on July 8.
The cost estimate for the project is $27,900. The tentative start date for the project is November and it is anticipated it will be completed by December.
During a report from the safety committee, the board was presented the results from a second follow-up drinking water testing. The original water tests were completed in September 2018, but since the school board opted to raise lead in water testing limitations from two parts per billion to 20 parts per billion at the last board meeting, the water needed to be tested again.
Five water fixtures were resampled on Sept. 24. Four of them tested at below 20 parts per billion and will require no further action, but one of the fixtures - a sink near the ovens in the school kitchen - was measured to have 26.1 parts per billion and will require attention.
The board awarded the school forest trail project to Thydean Enterprises. They will now work closely with the Department of Natural Resources toward its completion. The Department of Natural Resources may award a $3,500 grant for the project, which includes redefining trails and clearing an area for an outdoor classroom, but only if it is completed by June of 2020.
The board also met in closed session to conduct an evaluation of Superintendent Jamie Wendt. After the evaluation, the meeting was reopened, and the board gave a brief statement of her performance. Wendt reported the board members evaluated her performance as, "overall a good job, continue to effectively maintain student discipline."
Other business
During the meeting, the council:
- Accepted the resignation of LuAnn Henrickson from the position of junior high football coach.
- Approved the hires of Jake Juen, junior high football coach, and Kayla Lund, junior high girls basketball coach.
- Accepted a donation of $2,450 from PCA: $1,000 covered the admission for home volleyball games on Sep. 17 and 19, and the remaining $1,450 will go toward athletic programs.
- Approved the new Local 2033 teaching contract for 2019-2020.