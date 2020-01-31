LITTLEFORK– The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board checked-off necessary boxes and performed other routine actions to ensure a fresh start to 2020 at its first meeting of the year.
The meeting began with the designation of officers. The board recognized students of the month, Breanna Johnson, from senior high, and Kaitlyn Droba, from junior high.
The board also heard a financial statement audit report from Miller McDonald firm representative Jon Roscoe.
“So, we’re in good shape?” asked board member Mike Imhof at the end of the report summary.
Roscoe nodded.
“So, right now you’re in good shape," he said. "Your fund balance is above recommendations, what you’re already doing is looking to the future, and now you can kind of see how you’re going to use that fund balance...in your five-year, 10-year outlook,” he said.
The board formally accepted a number of local monetary contributions including:
- $530 donated by TruStar Northeast Service Cooperative for the purchase of elementary athletic equipment.
- $5,000 grant awarded by the Northland Foundation to support the tutoring program.
- $1,000 donated by Packaging Corporation of America for the National Honor Society ‘Little Buddy’ program.
In an administrative report, Superintendent Jamie Wendt acknowledged a prom dress giveaway taking place in Littlefork on Feb. 22, hosted by “If The Dress Fits.”
“It’s a really nice program so kids can go to prom," she said. "They wear (the dresses) for like an hour, anyways,” she said.
“Lots of the dresses (they are bringing) still have tags on them,” she added.
In other business, the board:
- Made various annual designations, all of which the board agreed should remain the same as 2019. These included school board compensation, meal allowances, school board meeting times and dates, official legal counsel, official newspaper and depositories.
- Terminated a custodial aide position.