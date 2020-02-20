Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jamie Wendt provided the following administrative report Wednesday during the L-BF School Board meeting:
- Senior high Knowledge Bowl competed Wednesday taking two first place awards and a third-place award.
- The band students and Mrs. Ottemann had a great performance at the Backus All School Music Festival on Feb. 12.
- School Board Recognition Week was Feb. 17-21. Thank you to Littlefork- Big Falls School Board members.
- Basketball coaches and players put on an awesome pancake breakfast Feb. 15. It was a great day of breakfast, practice and games. Thank you to the businesses and individuals that donated.
December students of the month:
- Junior high – Lacey Eidman
- Senior high –Anthony Cipriano
Upcoming events:
- Feb. 22 – Free prom dress event at L-BF, 2-5 p.m.
- Girls basketball first playoff game should be on Feb. 27 at home