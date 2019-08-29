With Labor Day and the close to summer driving season on the horizon, gasoline prices this Labor Day are set to be lower than last year for everyone, but some are still putting in more “labor” to fill their tanks, according to GasBuddy, the smartphone app helping consumers avoid paying full price for fuel.
Price wise, for Labor Day, GasBuddy predicts a national average of $2.55 per gallon, down nearly 30 cents from last year and the lowest priced Labor Day since 2016’s $2.20 per gallon average.
The national average gasoline price on Labor Day itself will likely be the third lowest in the last decade, behind 2015 and 2016’s average of $2.42 and $2.20, respectively. Gas prices are likely to face additional headwinds into the autumn as the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline begins in just two weeks while demand for gasoline is also set to begin a seasonal downturn. By Thanksgiving, GasBuddy estimates that as many as 10,000 gas stations, primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri but also a handful in the Great Lakes, will drop under $2 per gallon, barring any improvement in U.S. trade relations with China, a recent major factor in oil prices.
Meanwhile, a new GasBuddy study on how many hours motorists need to work to pay their annual gasoline expenses found that motorists in Nevada had to work nearly 108 hours per year, while those in Montana worked roughly a half-hour less (107.4) and those in Idaho falling into third place (107.1) for hours worked, all well above the U.S. average of 88.9 hours. Meanwhile, motorists in the Northeast region got off easiest, with those in Massachusetts working just 67 hours per year to pay their yearly gasoline bill, followed by Connecticut (70.6 hours) and Maryland (71.7 hours). The difference between the two amounts to nearly an entire workweek every year. The West Coast, Rockies and Southeast all generally required more labor than the Northeast, while the Great Lakes was close to average.
“While it feels nice to have seen gas prices fall so substantially into the last leg of the summer driving season, we wanted to see how motorists in each state may have to work more or less to fill their tanks. This study was an interesting reminder that how much time one spends to pay for gasoline varies drastically and that motorists can lessen the burden by locating low priced stations,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Rural communities oftentimes have wages that are lower than urban areas, while also having to commute longer distances with little to no mass transit. The Northeastern U.S. generally has gas prices at or slightly higher than the national average, but commuters have many more options than driving their cars, which are also generally smaller than the vehicles found in rural communities.”
Methodology: the study looked at the latest state-by-state median wage data available from the Department of Labor (May 2018), as well as data from GasBuddy’s payments card to calculate average yearly demand by state, using the average price on record, by state, on Aug. 1.
Local prices
Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.5 cents in the past week, averaging $2.50 per gallon Aug. 25, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 23 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.54 to $2.56 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.30 per gallon Aug. 25, while the most expensive is $2.75 per gallon, a difference of 45 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Aug. 25 stands at $1.67 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.75 per gallon, a difference of $4.08 per gallon.
Historical gasoline prices for Aug.26 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.73 per gallon
- 2017: $2.27 per gallon
- 2016: $2.25 per gallon
- 2015: $2.58 per gallon
- 2014: $3.32 per gallon
- 2013: $3.48 per gallon
- 2012: $3.70 per gallon
- 2011: $3.75 per gallon
- 2010: $2.61 per gallon
- 2009: $2.48 per gallon
"For now six straight weeks we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and after last week's escalation in the trade battle between the U.S. and China, it's possible that the streak continues longer than previously anticipated as oil markets react to the news, sending oil lower," DeHaan said. "With Labor Day around the corner, motorists will see the cheapest end to the summer since 2016, a great send-off to wrap up the summer driving season, but more good news likely lay ahead for motorists. Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline starting September 16. Fall will bring plenty of falling gas prices, so long as there remains turmoil between the U.S. and China."