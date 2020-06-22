When COVID-19 prevented Falls High School juniors and seniors from having prom, one student took matters into his own hands.
Christian Nelson has always looked forward to his senior prom, and once the prom committee announced its cancellation earlier this spring, he began organizing an alternative form of the event Saturday at barn owned by Jodi and Gary Mann.
“It was awesome,” the 2020 FHS graduate told The Journal Monday. “It came together perfectly... it was the best night.”
When Nelson decided to grab the organizing reins, he first polled his friends to see if they'd support him and attend prom - in what ever form it turned out to be.
“They told me they'd come,” he said. “But I don't think they thought I'd actually go through with it.”
Determined to pull it together, Nelson reached out to the Manns to see if use of their Highway 332 facility was an option.
“Christian called me out of the blue and asked if we'd be willing to host prom in the barn,” Jodi said. “There was no hesitation from us... these kids deserve something.”
The Manns met with Nelson and a few other students and parents about what the event would look like and how it would be carried out safely.
“There were about 30 couples and a few extra kids,” Jodi said of Saturday's turnout. “It was perfect.”
She described the event and the days leading up to it as “a 'Footloose' kind of week,” referencing the 1984 Kevin Bacon film where students strive to do away with a city's no-dancing law to have their senior prom.
“The kids were so respectful and appreciative,” Jodi said. “They were just a great group.”
Nelson said it was better than he expected.
“We danced all night,” he said. “It was just so much fun.”
Organizing details
With so many events being canceled because of the novel coronavirus, Nelson said he didn't want to sit back and not do something about prom.
“Organizing prom was a lot of work and a lot of stress,” he said. “But I did it. I wanted to make it happen, so I did... But I definitely get why there is a prom committee, it's a lot of work, but it's doable.”
Jodi said she knows what a rite of passage prom can be for some kids, and said she chose not to charge students for the use of the barn.
“I didn't want to make money off this,” she said. “I just wanted them to have their night.”
Instead, she told Nelson that students would need to pay for event insurance and portable toilet rental – another business that has been hurt by events being canceled in the area.
“And I told (Christian) everyone needed to be safe,” she said. “Those were my requirements.”
Nelson said the support was overwhelming. Students gladly paid admission and local businesses donated prizes to the event, he said.
“It all came together perfectly,” he said, adding he was able to announce prom king Ben Skifstad and queen Macey Marcotte, who were chosen for the honor earlier this spring, but never got to be celebrated. "That was our last hurrah for senior year and we all needed it, we were waiting for it."