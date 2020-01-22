A pair of Arrowhead 135 Ultramarathon competitors got in some time on the trail Wednesday - just a few days before the event begins Jan. 27.
Marcus Berggren and Bill Bradley offered each other some encouragement before joining race co-director Ken Krueger on a 90-minute training run.
"I'm looking forward to the race," Berggren said.
This is the athlete's fifth time competing in the event. In 2015, he set a new Arrowhead 135 record for runners when he reached the finish line at Fortune Bay in 34:20:00, beating the previous record by just under 3 hours.
Bradley, who has competed in the event eight times, is hoping this will be his first year to cross the finish line.
"I just want to get out there and do the best I can do," he said. "I'm ready for this."