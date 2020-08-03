Two late additions expected at today's International Falls City Council could result in the canceling of the city's delayed Fourth of July festivities, and a member removed from the city's City Beach Citizen Advisory Committee for "bullying" behavior on Facebook posts.
Mayor Harley Droba cites increasing positive COVID-19 cases, school guidelines, and a governor's order in urging canceling the festivities, planned to occur over Labor Day weekend.
However, he urges the council to allow the fireworks to go on.
Droba also is asking the council to remove a member of the beach committee, saying her posts on Facebook do not reflect the city's values.