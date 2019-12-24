It's likely Bob Anderson would have been proud of his grandchildren Tuesday.
In honor of International Falls' late mayor, who died unexpectedly in September, Anderson's grandchildren made deliveries to local agencies on Christmas Eve – a tradition their grandfather started years ago.
“He's been doing this forever,” said Anderson's daughter-in-law DeAnne Anderson, of Bob's annual food deliveries to the local fire department, police station and airport. “He would take the grand kids with him as soon as they were old enough to walk. As the kids got older – (they) would still go with him.”
This year, as the Anderson family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas without Bob, a sense of grief was still in the air, but at his Shorewood Drive home, memories swirled before the deliveries went out.
“I was never allowed to go,” said Carol Anderson, Bob's wife of 59 years. “This was grandpa's thing to do with the kids.”
Two of Bob's granddaughters, Sydney and Emilee Anderson, recalled they would all "pile into" in Bob's vehicle and the two girls were allowed to sit together because “they didn't fight.”
Sydney and Emilee were joined by Erik Anderson and Jenna Anderson for Tuesday's deliveries. Bob's other grandson, Nick Anderson, was on his way to International Falls for the holidays, but didn't arrive in time.
“Nick's here in spirit,” Carol said.
The group also had a routine of which stop came first.
“We always go to the fire station first,” Emilee said.
The group fastened their city of International Falls pins to their coat – something Bob always wore and had extras of in his pocket – and set out to honor their grandfather.
At the International Falls Fire Department, the crew working appeared very appreciative of the delivery, and gave Bob's grandchildren plastic fire hats to show their appreciation.
“We got these when we were younger,” Sydney said, preparing to pose for a photo with her sister and cousins. “It's too bad we don't have a picture like this when we were younger.”
"Bob would have been proud," DeAnne said. "He's watching over us."