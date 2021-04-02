Funding three new veterans homes projects - one in Bemidji - is good news, said Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL – International Falls, and 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber.
Ecklund chairs the Minnesota House Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs.
Gov. Tim Walz and leadership from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs last week announced that all three of Minnesota’s proposed new State Veterans Homes projects, to be located in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston, will receive a total of $80 million in federal funding this year.
The U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently released the State Home Construction Grants Fiscal Year 2021 Conditional Approvals. The federal dollars will leverage $33 million state lawmakers appropriated in the 2018 Capital Investment bill.
“I’m extremely pleased to learn the federal funding will be available to make these three new veterans homes a reality," Ecklund said in a statement. "A great deal of planning has gone into preparation for these important projects which will enhance local communities and serve our veterans in three new regions in the state. While I’m grateful for the hard work from federal, state, and local partners to achieve this outcome, I’m most grateful for the service of our dedicated service members who deserve quality places in which to live and receive care that these new homes will provide.
The Bemidji and Montevideo homes will have 72 residential units each, and the Preston home will have 54 units.
Construction is on track to begin this fall. More information on the projects is available from the MDVA.
Congressman Pete Stauber said, “As the husband of an Iraq war veteran, I believe that the care of our nation’s heroes is one of our most sacred obligations. Since arriving in Congress, I have advocated for federal funding to complete these projects that will assist Minnesota’s veterans and especially look forward to seeing the ground break on Bemidji’s facility very soon.”
In Bemidji, the proposed facility reflects a north woods cabin design for both the public spaces as well as the 72 residential units that are split into two sections, avoiding long institutional-feeling hallways. The project cost is estimated at $41.5 million and a total of 105 full-time employees will be needed to operate the facility.