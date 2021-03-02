Minnesota’s February budget forecast shows a turnaround from November’s projection of a budget deficit.
On Friday, Minnesota Management and Budget officials released the latest economic forecast, projecting a positive budget balance of $1.6 billion. There is no longer an anticipated shortfall for FY 2022-23 and Minnesota now projects a positive balance because of a higher revenue forecast, lower state spending, and an increased surplus for the current fiscal year, said officials.
Sen. Tom Bakk agreed Minnesota’s budget outlook is significantly better for this biennium and the next compared to the prior November forecast due to an improved economy and federal government action.
“I’ve worked hard with numerous Republicans and Democrats over the years to help put our state in a good fiscal position and look forward to helping craft another fiscally responsible state budget,” Bakk said in a statement. “Minnesotans are resilient, but many are still struggling. It is imperative we provide targeted relief to struggling Minnesotans.”
On Tuesday, the Senate Tax Committee passed Bakk’s bill that would bring federal tax conformity and provide substantial relief to Minnesota businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic by making federal Paycheck Protection Program loans exempt from state tax. to struggling businesses.
State Rep. Rob Ecklund said the improved budget outlook shows that the economy is headed in the right direction, but still has a long road to recovery,.
“Looking ahead, we will need to focus on the bread and butter priorities we valued before the pandemic – like a world-class education for all students, affordable, quality health care, and economic security for workers, families, and small businesses – all of which are also critically important now,” he said in a statement. “By making these key investments in our future, everyone will have a better opportunity to emerge from this crisis.”
Gov. Tim Walz said the budget forecast proves that the measures the state took during the pandemic saved lives and protected the economy.
“But state projections aren’t the same as household budgets.” Walz said. “They don’t reflect the hardship that many Minnesotans have endured over the past 12 months. As we come out of COVID-19, we can’t forget the sacrifices so many of our workers and small businesses have taken to protect their communities. They’ve been heroes throughout the past year, sacrificing their own bottom line for their neighbors. And they saved lives. That’s why my budget focuses on leveling the playing field to support working families and small businesses.”