Koochiching County commissioners shared with area lawmakers what they see as high priorities for the Minnesota Legislature this session.
The Legislature convened Jan. 4 and is scheduled to adjourn May 17.
Commissioners, in committee Jan. 26, listed continued efforts to expand broadband internet, providing assists in tax forfeited land cleanup costs, and allocating all solid waste tax to state and county solid waste and recycling activities, among others.
Meeting online with Rep. Rob Ecklund and Sen. Tom Bakk, commissioners heard an update on recent activities that they feel are important to Borderland.
Ecklund is chief author of the House DFL’s package of proposed worker protections, which includes emergency paid sick leave for health care workers, workers’ compensation for school employees who contract COVID-19, getting hospitality workers back on the job, and expanding unemployment insurance to those collecting social security. In addition, he has authored a bill to help curb the spread of chronic wasting disease in wild deer.
Ecklund and Bakk have also authored bills to expand access to high-speed broadband internet. The bill would invest $120 million in the state’s Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program, a matching grant program that leverages private investments to reach speed and connectivity goals across the state.
Bakk said he and Ecklund each have been working on bills to that would provide additional money for all-terrain vehicle trails in the northeast.
Bakk said he's working on a bill that would make money received by businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program exempt from state tax. In addition, he said he also working to not require people laid off because of COVID-19 to pay income taxes on their Unemployment Insurance benefits, but he said he's not sure the cost.
However, Bakk said the two tax related bills would be one-time spending programs, and not include ongoing costs into the next biennium.
What can be accomplished may become more clear with the February forecast, he said.
"We're all hopeful the federal government will come through with help for the states, and some of that will filter down to local municipalities," Bakk said.
Meanwhile, he acknowledged that some in Borderland may be disappointed that he, I-Cook and Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, have left the DFL Party to form an independent caucus.
The impetus was to serve their constituents more effectively, Bakk said.
He said because Democrats are in the minority in the Senate, "you're not in the room when the decisions are made. You don't have a lot of input. It's hard to get hearings (on bills)."
Breaking from the DFL would not take anything away from the Democrats and would allow them to try to work closer with the Republicans in the Senate, he said.
Commissioners asked questions, with Wade Pavleck wondering when Canadian restrictions on entry will be loosened allowing Americans with property there to enter.
Both he and Bakk said they were personally affected because they own cabins in Canada.
Bakk said he hoped Canada's Premier Justin Trudeau would loosen restrictions when more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.
"But you can't blame the Canadians," he said of the restrictions. "They just don't have the health system to deal with major outbreaks. Just not big enough."
He said refunds are being provided for 2020 Canada fishing and hunting licenses.
Priorities
Meanwhile, county priorities among several others include:
- Support for efforts to help offset cleanup costs of tax forfeited property that comes to the county's management. Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel told the lawmakers that often the cleanup costs are higher than money the county receives by selling the land.
- Continued support for full county forest road maintenance funding from the state both through its portion of the unrefunded gas tax and as well as general fund appropriations of $500,000 annually to counties which are members of the Minnesota Association of County Land Commissioners.
- Support in allocating 100 percent of the revenue generated by the Solid Waste Management Tax to state and county solid waste and recycling activities, explained by Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin.
Other discussion
Tricia Heibel, area chamber president asked the legislators about the governor's executive orders that have restricted business activities and whether the Legislature would become more involved in COVID-19 management.
Bakk and Ecklund said work is underway to review the intention of those orders, because they weren't developed for long-term use, both adding no one could have foreseen their need in this way.
Bakk responded to Heibel's questions about the George Floyd trial, answering the Legislature would likely make money available to police departments who may need to assist in crowd control during the George Floyd trial this spring.
She also asked about the COVID-19 vaccination roll out, with Bakk saying he's been disappointed that some long-term care workers are choosing not to be vaccinated.
Without 70-80 percent of the population getting vaccinated, the pandemic and all the problems and issues it causes will continue, he said.