Rainy River Community College’s outgoing provost and incoming director of operations have an important thing in common: Community college is the root of their successes.
RRCC provost Roxanne Kelly will retire next month, after spending three years at the college. Taking her spot, but with a different title, is Brad Krasaway, who is ready to hit the ground running. Krasaway has been with RRCC since 2009 as the director of student services and development.
“I’m excited,” Krasaway said of the new position. “Dr. Kelly is still here for a few more weeks and it’s helping with the transition.”
The Journal sat down with Kelly and Krasaway individually to talk future plans both personally and professionally, and a common theme came out of each discussion: The value and importance of community college.
For Krasaway, after graduating high school, he was undecided what his next move was. He enrolled in Mesabi Range College and praised it for the role it played in his life.
“Mesabi saved me,” he said. “I made a list of goals in my life and career based on what I learned at Mesabi... I knew I wanted to give back to where I came from.”
Kelly grew emotional talking about community college. A credit mix-up and poor advice from an advisor resulted in a complete career change for her.
“On that day, I said I was going to do what I have to, to make sure no student would go through I what I did,” she said when the mistake was discovered. “After that, I got the degree I could get the fastest, which was a bachelor’s degree in English. (My professor) gave me opportunities to come into his class in community college and teach sections.”
Eventually, Kelly obtained a master’s degree in curriculum and then her doctorate in educational leadership. She has spent most of her career working in different community colleges across the country.
RRCC future
While each administrator is going through changes in their own lives, so is Rainy River Community College.
The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees earlier this year approved a motion of support toward merging the five Northeast Higher Education District colleges into one accredited college.
In addition to RRCC, NHED consists of Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College and Vermilion Community College.
Krasaway is more than familiar with the idea of the merge. As a student at Mesabi Range in the 1990s, he served on the committee of an initiative called “True North,” as a student representative.
“It was the beginning of (the merger),” he said. “That was more than 20 years ago and here I am today... It’s cool that I’ve been part of this since the beginning.”
Kelly said it’s not going to be an easy transition, but praised RRCC for being good at change.
“It’s what is going to be best for everybody and it’s going to be very good for students,” she said.
Moving forward
There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and RRCC has already announced its plan to open its doors to students and staff in just less than a month. A lot of planning is underway to safely operate in-person instruction.
“The preparedness plan for when students come back is the first thing I tackled,” Krasaway said. “We’ll present that plan the first week of August to the faculty.”
Going into what’s guaranteed to be a year unlike any other, Krasaway said he’s ready to transition to the new position and pointed to the team he’s part of to continue RRCC’s success.
Kelly expressed how proud she was of the RRCC team, noting she’ll miss her role in it.
“When I first came here three years ago, the people needed attention,” she said. “They hadn’t a full-time leader for years... I wanted to make sure people know they’re appreciated in everything they do... I wanted to help build them up so they can lead from where they are. Together, we tackled a lot of initiatives.”
Krasaway has already expressed his desire to someday retire from RRCC, and that stability will likely serve as a strength in the days going forward.
“I know everybody’s personality and attitude. and I know we can do this together,” he said. “We’re anxious for the students and faculty to return and continue building on all the great things we’ve got going here.”
Kelly agreed.
“I hope people here feel empowered,” she said. “It takes time and it takes effort, but this group has done that.”