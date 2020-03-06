Caregiver support expert Krisie Barron knows personally and professionally about the challenges of providing informal care to an older friend or family member.
To share her experience as a caregiver and caregiver coach, Barron is presenting a free evening presentation on March 17 in a program she calls “Aging, Dementia, Caregiving: Oh My!”
Local aging services nonprofit Koochiching Aging Options is helping to host the event to be held at Backus Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
“It is a labor of love, patience and frustration and it is one of the hardest things we will do as human beings,” Barron recently said, adding that caregiving can be especially challenging when it involves cognitive changes such as Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia.
“This session is designed to answer those question you don’t know how to ask and to clear up some of the myths and misconceptions about dementia and the aging process,” Barron said.
The program will include tips on connecting with a person with a dementia and how to find a place for love and peace in relationships as well as tangible skills on how to be a more helpful care partner.
“We are very pleased that Krisie is willing to share her insights with the community,” said Koochiching Aging Options Executive Director Douglas Skrief. Koochiching Aging Options provides a number of services for older adults including dementia support and a Memory Café. The presentation is made possible in part with caregiver support funds from the Older Americans Act provided through the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging.
Besides holding degrees in social work, Barron is a caregiver coach and a Teepa Snow trainer and is certified in the T-Care and Agile programs of caregiver support. She heads Embrace consulting. Her personal experience as a family caregiver provides added dimensions to her presentation.
Barron is also leading two sessions during the day on March 17 at Backus Community Center. A morning session covers “Understanding the Human Experience of Care Partners” including self-care, and an afternoon session on understanding the person with dementia, connecting to them with positive approaches. Continuing education credits are available. For further information call 320-360-4724.
For more information on the free public presentation, call Koochiching Aging Options at 218-283-7030.