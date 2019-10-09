The Ernest C. Oberholtzer Foundation will use a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to document oral history interviews about Rainy Lake wilderness.
The foundation is among 42 recipients in 22 Minnesota counties that will receive grants through the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants program.
The Minnesota Historical Society will distribute nearly $368,000 in small grants of less than $10,000 to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Aug. 22. The grants are awarded quarterly.
The Oberholtzer foundation will receive $9,170 for its Rainy Lake Wilderness Ethic Oral Histories project, which will document in 10-15 oral history interviews the history of “wilderness ethic” at Rainy Lake.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.
Each project will preserve and enhance Minnesota’s cultural and historical resources. All grants are competitive and awarded according to program guidelines and criteria, as well as professional standards.
The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $12.85 million for the 2020-2021 biennium for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage, or Legacy, Grants: $5.846 million for fiscal year 2020 and $7 million for FY2021.
Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two funding tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. The next small grant application deadlines are Oct. 11, 2019, and Jan. 10, 2020. Large grants of more than $10,000 are offered once a year. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.
The Minnesota Historical Society is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs and publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories and connects people with history.