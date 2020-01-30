Borderland’s state lawmakers should know what’s on the minds of local folks when the Minnesota Legislature convenes Feb. 11.
Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Rob Ecklund met Tuesday with local officials, business and industry representatives, and other interested people to gain a better understanding of local priorities and concerns.
Koochiching County commissioners and staff outlined topics, projects and concerns on their radar for the next session. Larger, or regional, concerns identified by the Association of Minnesota Counties were listed, but most discussion centered on priorities more specific to Koochiching County and its residents.
In addition, the lawmakers discussed the upcoming session, answering and posing questions, during a “Lunch and Learn” at Backus Community Center, offered by the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of International Falls.
The session, which the Minnesota Constitution says may not end later than May 18, is expected to include a bonding bill, which both lawmakers said would likely include deferred maintenance on state buildings and infrastructure.
With an early estimate of a $1.3 billion budget surplus, Bakk expects a bonding bill of about $1 billion to $2 billion, and wants to replenish $491 million taken out of the state’s budget reserves to finalize the 2019 budget. Paying back the reserves makes sense, given earlier years of budget deficits, he said.
A surplus would still be able to fund more broadband internet projects, adding that more would be known with the release of the February forecast.
Locally, money is sought through a state bonding bill for: a County Road 24 vehicle overpass at Canadian National Railway tracks; Ranier’s safe harbor and pier system; and for runway improvements at Falls International Airport, which will leverage federal dollars. In addition, bonding money is sought for the Northeast Regional Corrections Center, where Koochiching County residents are sometimes held.
Ecklund predicted a short session, noting committee deadlines for bills have already been established, and said he’ll continue to push for expansion of veterans courts and his restorative justice plan, which would serve as a court program for veterans. He said soldiers nowadays serve three to four tours in foreign countries in three to six years. Without the right assistance, returning home after their experiences often leads to problems, said Ecklund, who is a veteran.
Bakk said he expects some deal on insulin costs, like something that will create an emergency supply for people who cannot afford it. At issue, however, remains who — the state or pharmaceutical companies — should pay the costs of the program.
In an election year that features all 134 seats in the Minnesota House and 67 seats in the Minnesota Senate up for election, high profile bills, such as the legalization of marijuana, may get a lot of conversation, but won’t likely move forward. Bakk said he’s not in favor of approving such a bill without more information about the costs to public services and law enforcement agencies in states that have approved it.
When people tell Bakk they are in favor of legalizing marijuana because of the money it would raise, he said it’s the wrong reason to do so. He favors medical marijuana use for pain, however.
County priorities
Funding to counties to reimburse costs associated with the clean-up of blighted tax-forfeited properties.
County Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel said clean up of underground tanks on tax-forfeited property are not eligible for money. He said the county cleans the property up, sells it and takes a loss because of the land value decrease. He pointed to a school building in Big Falls estimated to cost from $200,000 to $300,000, and may on a good day sell for $10,000.
Local road wetland replacement program funding for all county projects, including airports.
County Environmental Service Director Matt Gouin said wetland credits cost $35,000 per acre for the airport’s runway project which needed 3.68 acres. The cost is a huge hindrance to any development in the county, he said.
Support the Rural Septic Program and eliminate the low income requirement.
Gouin said many property owners don’t qualify because of their income. People who qualify don’t often own homes with septic systems. He encouraged a loosening of the income guidelines so more people would be eligible.
Bakk wondered if taxpayers should pay for upgrading private septic systems, noting the value of the property increases with those upgrades.
But Gouin said improvement to local homes does not impact value much, because of the decreasing population in the county.
Assistance with inmate medical costs due to medical assistance insurance being dropped after 30 days of incarceration, which shifts the costs from the state to the county.
County Jail Administrator Peter Kalar and Kathy LaFrance, director of county Health and Human Resources, said the inmates are on the same medications when they come into jail and go back on them when they leave jail. Without the drugs during their jail time, mental health and medical issues arise and become worse, causing more costs to the county and state taxpayers.
Also, Assessor Len Peterson, chamber President Tricia Heibel, area Visitor and Convention Center Director Pete Schultz urged the lawmakers to establish a short-term rental policy, which would define the use and establish a tax level that would be fair to long-term rental owners and homeowners.