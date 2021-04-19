Don't question the forecasts of Viking girls' basketball and baseball coach and L-BF Athletic Director Mason Imhof.
At least for one year.
Imhof retains bragging rights for a year by guessing the correct date of Rainy Lake ice-out, declared Sunday this year by Ranier pilot Tim Lessard.
Rainy Lake ice-out was about noon Sunday, Lessard said. He flew over Rainy Lake Sunday morning, when conditions weren't bad, but he also flew later that day, when he described, using different words, flying condition that were not so nice.
"(Ice) was pretty much ready to blow out at 9 in the morning, and then finally blew out around noon," Lessard said.
Imhof earlier this month guessed April 18 based on it being his wife's birthday, "plus I believe the ice is going to go out earlier than normal this year based off the weather we are having," he said. "I also took the advice of people much smarter on the subject than me."
Lessard said he flew Saturday evening, when he saw a boat be believed to be piloted by Jeff Jonson, who appeared to be checking the ice.
"I was buzzing him and trying to show an open spot he could have gone,but they didn't get the message, and went through the harder part," Lessard said. At that time, he saw about 1 1/2 miles of floating ice.
Each spring The Journal selects a group of people to poll for their prediction of the lake's annual ice-out. This year, coaches from Falls and Littlefork-Big Falls High Schools and Rainy River Community College gave their guesses of when the waters of Rainy Lake will be ice free in 2021.
The ice is considered out on the first day a boat can travel from Rainy Lake's Island View to Kettle Falls unimpeded by ice. The earliest recorded ice-out day is April 6, which occurred in 2012. Last year, May 1 marked the ice-out date.
There's no grand prize to the person who either guesses the date correctly or lands closest to the actual date, other than year-long bragging rights.