Do you like to read graphic novels or comics? Do you like to draw? Write? Have you ever drawn a character from different angles? In this workshop offered on Oct. 12. at the International Falls Public Library, you’ll learn different tools that will help you create a comic character and start your own story.
The instructors are husband and wife duo Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan of Minneapolis.
Trisha Speed Shaskan is the author of more than 30 books and teaches writing classes to children at The Loft Literary Center. Stephen Shaskan is the illustrator of many of her books, and also writes and illustrates many of his own books.
The duo created the picture books, “Punk Skunks,” “Art Panels, BAM! Speech Bubbles, POW! Writing and Illustrating Your Own Graphic Novel,” and the “Q & Ray” graphic novel series.
The two-hour workshop is appropriate for students in the fifth grade and older. There is a registration limit of 40 attendees. There is no cost to attend.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.