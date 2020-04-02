The International Falls Public Library offers all Koochiching County residents access to Hoopla to borrow three items for free — with or without a current library card.
Hoopla is a media service available to libraries that allows people to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to use on their computer, tablet, or phone, and even TV, said its website.
“You will be able to borrow three items free before you need to have a valid library card.” said Diane Adams, Falls Public Library director.
To access the content: Download the Hoopla app, sign in with your email address and zip code.
Library cards are available free of charge from https://bit.ly/2Uefgv9 where you will find an online application form for an Arrowhead Library System card.
Contact the library via phone 218-283-8051, email, ifallslibrary@gmail.com or LiveChat via on its website internationalfallslibrary.us.