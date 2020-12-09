Doors to the International Falls Public Library will be locked beginning Dec. 10, and appointments will be necessary to access materials.
According to an email from library staff, the increase of local COVID-19 cases and concerns among staff prompted the decision.
"Please call 283-8051 or email ifallslibrary@gmail.com to either pick up materials at the door, or with a mask fully covering (your) nose and mouth, you may browse the collection on your own," the email said. "Staff is in the building to help you select materials as needed."
There will be no computer use and to have something printed, email the document to ifallslibrary@hpeprint.com. Staff will meet people at the door with their documents.
Printing costs are 20 cents per side printed in black and white, and 50 cents per side printed in color.
Library hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, by appointment only.
The library will be closed Dec. 24-27 and Jan. 1-3.