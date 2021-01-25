Smokey Bear Park, Falls High School and other community locations are glowing blue through Sunday in recognition of the frontline workers who have stood strong during the pandemic.
Project Blue Light honors those workers who have risked their own health and safety, as well as the health and safety of their loved ones, to carry out their critical duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those recognized are the "frontline workers," ranging from nurses and doctors to grocery store and gas station workers will be honored with Project Blue Light.
Businesses, governments and individuals are asked to illuminate the exterior of landmarks, houses, and businesses in blue across the Arrowhead Region as a show of support for frontline workers.
Homeowners can also show support by placing a blue light bulb in their porch light.
The project urges people to show their support by sharing a photo of their blue light tribute on social media with the hashtag #thankyouwithblue.