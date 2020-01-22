The Ranier City Council last week congratulated one of its employees on increasing revenue from 2018 to 2019.
During the council's Jan. 15 committee meeting, Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert reported 2019's year-to date-profit was $50,487, compared to 2018's profit of $25,074.
“It was definitely an improvement from (2018),” Seegert said of the 2019 numbers.
Councilor Todd Coulombe said the group had asked Seegert to “grab the bull by the horns,” and congratulated her on the more-than-doubled figures.
An increase in snowmobile traffic has helped business, she said.
Also last week, Public Works Supervisor Nick Sears reported snow removal has been a top priority.
Councilor Ron Wilcox asked why a contractor is plowing alleys in Jameson Addition rather than the Koochiching County Highway Department.
Sears said county employees use a loader in Ranier, which has a blade too large to fit down the alleys. In addition, Sears said county officials have approached him about the contractor plowing the alleys.
Coulombe said if the county isn’t charging for plowing the alleys then the fees paid to the contractor should be a wash, which Sears confirmed.
During open forum, Paul Jones said he still hasn’t seen a diagram of a parking plan for west Main Street, and believes that it will ruin property values and the essence of Ranier.
“(Cantilever Distillery and Hotel) got a very generous tax abatement, therefore because they're not paying any taxes, they shouldn't have a voice,” he said. “Residents who pay taxes should have a voice, its logical...This is my own personal opinion that the mayor (Dennis Wagner) has a conflict of interest and shouldn't be involved in any of (the parking plan).”
Coulombe said the tax abatement plan sets the city up the for the future, when the business will begin to pay its full tax amount in 15 years. In addition, Coulombe said the council hasn’t seen any diagrams and the planning does not happen overnight.
Councilor Bob Dunbar suggested the council host a public meeting to review the parking plans when they become available.