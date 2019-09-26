The Littlefork City Council met at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. During the meeting, the council:
- Held a discussion about when to pave the remaining roads in need of repair in town as Minnesota Department of Transportation is not paving Main Street until 2025. The council approved getting quotes to do some repair work on Riverview Road, Birch Street and Fifth Avenue. At a minimum, the streets will need to be dug out and filled with gravel this fall, in order to be repaired in the spring.
- Opened bids for propane for the coming heating season. Requests for price quotes were sent to the three local vendors: Lakes Gas, Ferrellgas, and Northern Star Cooperative. A motion was made to reject all bids. Discussion was held about adding a provider who was not included, getting new quotes with additional specific information on rates and notifying providers that two of the tanks are liquid propane and one tank is fenced for protection as this information was not included in the initial letters sent.
- Read a letter submitted by Gene Renteria to the council about water pooling at the end of his driveway, in he which stated the standing water presents a hazard. The council acknowledged the issue but noted that a single repair project would be cost prohibitive. Mayor Mike Fort said if repairs were to be made, the cost would have to be assessed back to the property owners on the block.
- Heard a project status report from John Mattonen of JPJ Engineering on the water/sewer lines project and the wellhead protection plan.
- Water/Sewer lines project: The wastewater pond structures are complete except for one which will be finished after the pond discharge. Mattonen also informed the council that the plans to connect Lofgren Park to city sewer and install a dump station are currently being reviewed by the Department of Labor and Industry. Work may commence upon approval.
- Wellhead protection plan: Mattonen prepared the Wellhead Protection Plan for the public comment period. A public hearing will be held at the Nov. 21. council meeting.
- Presented Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou with an award from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for his 20 years of service and thanked him for many years of dedication to the Littlefork Ambulance Service.
- Heard an ambulance report from Donahou, who said the service continues to do transfer runs for International Falls. Annual driver training is complete and the new EMTs will begin driving in October. Bailey Hagen has joined the service as a first responder.
- Accepted a resolution to declare the following items surplus equipment and to sell them at an online auction to the highest bidder: a Lincoln 600 Arc welder, sewer rodder, two generators, four canoes and a sweeper bucket.
- Approved Dan Lindsay of Corporate Four Insurance as the city’s agent of record.
- Agreed to move October’s council meeting from the Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. to accommodate the mayor’s schedule.