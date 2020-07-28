The Littlefork City Council again unanimously approved renewing a $100,000 Littlefork Medical Center Taxing District levy.
The council, meeting as the LMC Taxing District Board approved the levy, collectible in 2021, after a public hearing July 16, which drew no comment or questions from the public, reported city Administrator Sonja Pelland.
In perhaps its seventh of 10 years, the taxing district was created to pay for $1 million in upgrades to the medical center, which is now operating at Koochiching Health Services. The levy needs to be re-approved by the taxing district board annually.
The council also accepted a quote for an ambulance from Premier Specialty Vehicles, after hearing from Fire Chief Tom Donahou via telephone. Total cost of the ambulance will be $165,947 for a new chassis and remounted box with upgraded equipment, including a power lift. A grant is being sought to help finance the ambulance, and proceeds from the Littlefork Thrift Shop may also contribute toward the cost.
Should grant money not be approved, the city will consider financing the purchase and paying for it over time, without further raising the ambulance taxing district levy. The city will not be charged for a replacement ambulance that is being provided while the new one is being assembled.
Councilors agreed to finish a gazebo and landscaping project, with economic development grant money to cover any amount over what was budgeted and not covered by other donations received through a Garden Club fundraiser.
Pelland reported the cement slab for the gazebo is poured, and materials for the gazebo will be about $25,000, which is more than anticipated.
Councilors discussed making sure the project is complete before the All School Reunion next summer.
The Community Building Park Committee reported the first order of bricks from the Garden Club fundraiser have arrived, and a mailing has been sent to local residents encouraging them to purchase a brick from the club by Friday.
Reports
Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store Manager Teckla Brown reported June sales were good, once the liquor store was able to reopen the "on-sale" or on-site service with indoor and outdoor seating. Sales so far in July are at $10,224, she reported
Meanwhile, the bar is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to close on Friday and Saturday. Three part-time bartenders are filling the other shifts. Staff has been taking COVID-19 precautions as far as cleaning and sanitizing, and Brown reported a new style of face shields have been ordered. Plexiglass may be installed above the bar between the bartenders and customers. Some products have been in short supply from distributors and substitutions have been provided in the short term, she added.
The council accepted the financial report, which showed a liquor store loss in June of $4,702, and a year to date loss of $29,560.30
The council accepted the 2019 audit, following its presentation by Tracee Bruggeman of BradyMartz, via telephone. Copies of the audit are available at City Hall, Pelland said.
Pelland reported that staff will work with Koochiching County officials to develop a county-wide grant program with some of the $46,410 Littlefork will receive from the state's allotment of federal COVID-19 relief money.
The council agreed to re-pave County State Aid Highways 43 and 49 within Littlefork city limits.
Pelland notified the council that filings are open until Aug. 11 for the November election of two 4-year terms on the council, and one 2-year term mayoral seat. People may file and pay the $2 fee at the Littlefork Clerk’s Office, 901 Main St.
Kory Williams, Maintenance Department, reported that the city crew has been working on brush clean-up after storms, clearing the overgrown flower bed at City Park and fixing playground equipment, and doing Lofgren Park maintenance and repairs including repairs to the gazebo, electrical boxes, and mowing.
Mayor Mike Fort suggested the crew consider filling cracks in new pavement this summer, whether by the maintenance crew or with the help of a contractor if necessary.