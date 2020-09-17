Littlefork-Big Falls School Board, three seats sought by Jonathan Blake, Anna Fisher, Monte Nelson, Matt Wappler, Kimberly Wimmer.
Jonathan Blake
Hi my name is Jonathan Blake of Littlefork MN. I was born and raised through elementary school in Littlefork MN. I then attended Northome school for 6 years where then transferred to Bigfork high school for my junior and senior years and graduated in 2003. I then attended a two year technical school in Hibbing MN for diesel tech. Wrenching started young as I spent much of my time growing up on my grandparents (Leroy and Linda Dahl of Littleforks) farm. Farmers were always tinkering or trying to fix things just to get through the rest of the day.
After graduating from Hibbing diesel program I ventured to Fargo North Dakota and very quickly realized that Fargo was not for me. At first chances to come home for a good job I did so, with my wife Anna Blake of Bigfork. We were married while living in Fargo in 2006. We then started our family with Keaton Blake in 2009 and then Shayla Blake in 2012. Both of our young bright children attend Littlefork school and really enjoy the school. They were nervous when we moved here a little over two years ago but fit in well with the students and great staff of the Littlefork school. My wife also started at the school right away and really likes her job.
We moved to Littlefork, for me it was moving back home as I accepted a job with Ziegler Cat as a resident field service technician. I serve the town of Littlefork and surrounding area. This job was not an easy decision as we would have to sell our home and purchase another home. But I am true believer in things happen for a reason. We sold our house with in 24 hours for full asking price and got into a place up here very soon after. The adjustment was very well for all of us.
I am running for office to be a part of my kids future, staffs future that work hard for our children year after year, and all the parents of our children. I listen to what people have to say and understand all sides to any problem or story. I am human and not always right or wrong but I am a very sensible person and if it makes sense (it makes sense) and if it doesn’t make sense (it doesn’t make sense). Every day I am faced with many challenges at work and sometimes are very difficult to overcome but I never give up or throw in the towel. I stay at it for hours on end until a solution is found. This I feel will make me grate for the school board for the Littlefork school.
I have students in the school and I also have a wife and other family that are at the Littlefork school. I wouldn’t say that I want to get in there and say we need to do this do that and run the show but I feel that I with the other great members and wonderful staff that I can help this school be a great school for the students and the staff.
Anna Fisher
Hello, my name is Anna Fisher, I live just outside Littlefork with my husband Russell, and 2 sons Gary Kjellgren, and Oliver, we also have 2 older children Sarah and Warren (Josie) Fisher. I am currently seeking election for the Littlefork Big Falls School District. I am a 1994 Falls High graduate. I left the area for about 12 years to Warroad and relocated back to the area in Littlefork in October of 2012. We love the area and community that we now call home. We attend many sporting events and other events put on the by the school or community. I also have served on the Northern Minnesota District Fair Board for the past 5 years and served as President for the past 3 years, I also serve as a board member for Littlefork CERC for the last 2 years.
I am running for school board because first of all I love being part of the community (as you can see by the other boards I serve on), I do my best to improve what can be improved and work well with the board members on making these things happen. I hope to bring to the table a new set of eyes and ears for the community and school both. I want to see that our school is the best it can be, that our students can thrive in a safe and educational way. To work with the community on improve students achievement in our local school is key. .
After this past few months of unknown for the schools, I would like to be part of helping with making the best choices for our children and educational needs, after doing distance learning for the last few months, it makes you realize how much the school does do for our children of our communities. My mother was a teacher for 35 plus years so I knew how important her job was, but when parents had to step into the educator shoes the last part of the year, I think we all realized a little more how instrumental they are in our child's education.
I am not saying I have all the answers and I may not be the best candidate for you to choose, but I would like a chance at helping the community and our school a little more.
Thank you for your consideration.
Monte Nelson
1. Hi, my name is Monte Nelson. I am a lifelong resident of L-BF school district. My parents, myself and my kids all went to L-BF. My brother and I own a logging business in Big Falls. Before I was on the school board, I was on the Big Falls City Council.
2. I am running for the school board because I care about our school.
3. My priorities are to keep doing what is best for kid's education, in relation to what's best for staff and the tax payer's money. Always keeping our school in up-to-date technology and keeping our school building in very good shape.
4. Having been through tough times before on the board and in our own business prepares me for the tough times schools are facing now.
5. I think we have the best school in the state and it's always my goal to keep it that way.
Matt Wappler
1. I grew up in Wisconsin on a former dairy farm. I attended the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management, and began a career with the Minnesota DNR in 2007. I worked in several locations around the state before I settled my family in Littlefork in 2013.
I have served as the Littlefork Area Forest Supervisor since 2016. My job duties require that I manage a local operations budget, make decisions that affect statewide budgets, supervise field staff, complete forestry field work, and be a steward of the forest resources here in Koochiching County.
My wife and I have four children – all boys! Our oldest entered the second grade class at L-BF when we first moved to Littlefork. The next two have attended L-BF since pre-K. Our youngest is still an infant, but we look forward to when he can join his big brothers at school.
2. As a parent, I feel it is important to be involved and active in the decisions that lead to successful outcomes for the students and the school district. With three children in the school, I have an understanding of the challenges that parents face with today’s financial, social, and health uncertainties. I feel that I can bring a fresh perspective and take on the challenges that a school board member faces.
3. I want to ensure that the L-BF schools maintain high academic standards, hire qualified and dedicated teachers and support staff, and maintain, and expand, extracurricular activities for students. I also want to ensure that the Board is conscientious with taxpayer funds when approving District expenditures. In addition to these local concerns, I want to use my position as a board member to encourage state lawmakers to modify state statute that determines distribution of interest and dividends from the Permanent School Fund to the school districts across the state. School Trust Lands should have a greater benefit to the communities where the lands are located.
4. I feel that I have developed the skills through my on-the-job leadership experiences that a board member needs. I develop operational budgets, follow policy and procedure when spending taxpayer dollars, I set work goals and objectives, I build relationships with partners and cooperators, and I supervise a workforce of fourteen staff.
5. As a DNR supervisor in a small Minnesota community, I hold a high-profile position; many folks know who I am and there is an expectation to be involved in the community. In addition to running for this position, I am a member of the Littlefork Fire Department, I sit on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Littlefork, and I have coached basketball for CERC and the L-BF Boys C Team.
Kim Wimmer
1. I am a graduate of the Littlefork-Big Falls High School, Gustavus Adolphus College, and the University of Minnesota Law School. I grew up in Littlefork, and I returned to practice law in the area 2 years after graduating from law school. I coached volleyball at L-BF for 10 years. I also volunteer in L-BF classrooms and for various activities and in a variety of different ways. Some examples of my school volunteering include teaching classes through Junior Achievement, working with the Business Professionals of America class, and leading workouts for interested students. I am involved in various other community organizations as well. I have 2 children who currently attend school at L-BF.
2. I feel that I have skills and background that would be beneficial to the school. The L-BF school gave me the foundation to be able to pursue my goals after high school, and I want to do what I can to ensure that current and future L-BF students have that same opportunity.
3. I would like to bring my perspective as a mother with children attending school in the district to the school board. I feel that I could add a voice from this demographic that has not had representation on the L-BF school board for some time. I would also like to do whatever I can to open and improve communication between the different individuals and groups who have an interest in the L-BF school.
4. My education and experience would be an asset to the board when it considers a variety of different topics. More importantly, my family and I have a history of great experiences with the L-BF school, and I take pride in being an L-BF Viking. I want to do whatever I can to help the school succeed.
5. Thank you for your support.