LITTLEFORK - Littlefork City Council approved the 2020 tax levy and budget Thursday at the last council meeting of the year.
The council held it's annual Truth in Taxation hearing prior to the regular meeting, but heard no input members of the public.
The levy calls for no increase in the amount of property taxes to be collected from property owners. The levy was set at $107,000 to support a $538,559 budget in 2020.
City Administrator Sonja Pelland detailed any changes made from the proposed general fund budget which was presented at August’s city council meeting.
The budget showed a $50,000 increase to be used for a down payment on equipment approved in October, transferred into the general fund budget from the savings account, contributing to a final budget of $538,559 from a proposed budget of $465,571.
Councilor Kevin Sather and Mayor Mike Fort complimented Pelland on her work on the budget.
During an update on the community park and gazebo project, the council learned the committee is pursuing selling brick pavers which families or individuals could sponsor as a fundraiser for the project.
The council agreed to begin getting the word out about sales of the pavers and plan to make them available on the Littlefork-Big Falls All-School Reunion website.
“We’re working on getting them on the all-school reunion website to maybe encourage classes to buy a brick,” Councilor Loren Lehman said.
“This can be an ongoing thing where if somebody two years from now wants to buy a brick, one can be taken out and one can be replaced really easily,” he added.
Pelland also acknowledged the increased community involvement in the gazebo and community park project from the garden club and the all-school reunion group.
“We’ve got really good community involvement now,” she said. “It’s going to be good.”
In unfinished business, after Pelland suggested looking into a United States Department of Agriculture grant for new radios and turnout gear for the fire department at last month’s council meeting, the matter came up again this week.
The city and the fire department are moving forward with the grant application, which requires the council to formally approve it.
“Their grant application is going to require a copy of minutes showing that the council voted to apply for the grant funds for these items,” Pelland said.
The grant would supply half of the funds required and is provided through the USDA Community facilities grant program.
The council elected to donate the funds collected from its portion of pull tab profits at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post to two community programs: family Christmas food vouchers and the community garden club.
Lehman suggested the two programs as beneficiaries.
The city is required to put their portion of the pull tabs profit - 10 percent - toward a charitable or non-profit program, Pelland said.
Lastly, Pelland expressed interest in applying for two Koochiching Technology Initiative grants to be used to strengthen broadband internet access. She hopes to use the funding to provide internet access at the community building and at Lofgren Park for use by the public and campers.
In other business the council:
- Approved a liquor license for the Jackpine Savage Grill, which was taken over by new owners this week.
- Received information from the Koochiching County Housing Coalition. Pelland said she had attended past coalition meetings and encouraged members of the council to join her. “It would be great to see where we are at and where Littlefork needs to go next,” she said.
- Elected not to change the 2020 equipment rental rates.
- Heard a report from the municipal liquor store, which showed a profit for the month of November. The council also approved the hires of new bartenders.
- Approved fire department officers.
- Approved water, sewer, liquor and economic development budgets.
- Read a report from John Mattonen of JPJ Engineering regarding the status of the water/sewer lines project. He noted the wellhead protection plan was submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health for review.
- Heard reports from the fire department, maintenance department and ambulance services.