In its first meeting of 2020, the Littlefork City Council heard an update on the much-anticipated Littlefork childcare project, set to be housed in the former Pineview Regional Recovery space at Koochiching Health Services.
Councilors Jan. 16 opted to donate $5,000 of Koochiching Development Authority grant dollars toward building improvements for the project.
JoAnn Smith from the Koochiching County Economic Development Authority and Carrie Claybundy from Koochiching County Health Services were in attendance at the meeting.
An informational and fundraising event is planned for 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Littlefork Community Building. Councilors said they planned to attend, and encouraged community members to do so as well.
A projected opening date has not been released for the childcare facility, but the search for childcare providers is already underway. Two daycare providers will be allowed to operate in the space.
In an ambulance report, the council learned of an upcoming meeting with Koochiching County Commissioners Wade Pavleck and Wayne Skoe, planned so councilors and ambulance Chief Tom Donahou can help brainstorm ways to fill daytime EMT shifts.
“Day shifts are the hardest to cover with everyone having other jobs that they have to work," city Administrator Sonja Pelland said. "The meeting would be an opportunity to share information and ideas to keep this vital service going for rural Koochiching County."
The council heard a report from the community park and gazebo building committee detailing the committee’s fundraising progress. The committee is partnering with the Littlefork Garden Club for a fundraising event. Proceeds will go toward the paver portion of the gazebo project as well as toward scholarships for Littlefork-Big Falls students.
Personalized paver bricks are currently available for online purchase at https://donationbricks.com/littlefork. Those interested in purchasing a paver brick can do so between now and March 31st.
“The club plans to send in the first order by March 31 in order to have the pavers in place before the all-school reunion in July,” Pelland said.
Orders placed after that date may not be installed in time for the reunion.
The city also received a grant from Koochiching Technology Initiative to support the installment of wireless internet access and a projector screen in the Littlefork Community Building.
“We can begin any time so I would hope that by summer we will have completed the project and internet will be available to groups using the community building. It will be great to have the projector and screen as well,” Pelland said.
The council also submitted an application to KTI in order to procure wireless internet access for Lofrgran Park, but the application was denied due to lack of traffic.
Other business
- Also on Passed a resolution to adopt a new snowplowing policy.
- Agreed to hold a public hearing during February’s council meeting to move forward with the grant application process for radios and turn-out gear for the fire department.