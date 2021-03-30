The Littlefork City Council will await guidance on how it can spend federal COVID-19 funding it expects in the next two years.
The council March 18 reviewed the February Littlefork Liquor Store report, which showed revenue of $22,324 and $24,056 in expenses, leaving a $1,732 loss and year to date loss of $3,341.
The city anticipates federal pandemic assistance over the next two years, based on about $100 per capita, for a total of more than $60,000, city Administrator Sonja Pelland reported.
The council agreed to wait for guidance from League of Minnesota Cities on how the aid can be used before considering financial aid to the liquor store from other city funds, such as economic development grants.
The council heard that the Koochiching Technology Initiative's Jaci Nagle is working on possible broadband improvements in the Littlefork area and hoping to access COVID-19 relief funds that have been designated for such purposes.
Nagle will keep the city informed of her progress as information becomes available. She is working with Steve Howard of Paul Bunyan Communications on the project.
The council agreed by consensus to continue, until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, not to rent the Littlefork Community Building for family or social gatherings.
In other business the council:
Will seek quotes for improvements to the roof and lighting at the water plant .
Agreed to purchase six sets of street banners from Fairchild Sign with Koochiching Development Authority grant dollars at a cost of $768 per set of 24 banners.
Accepted an airport grant agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation Aeronautics to acquire a mower for the airport.
Heard the fire department now has 18 firefighters and continues to seek more members.
Heard the Littlefork Garden Club has met the fundraising goal of selling another 100 bricks and will place an order soon, allowing work on the gazebo to begin soon.
Heard from Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou, that he is working with International Falls Ambulance Service on getting a training class in place for new EMTs.