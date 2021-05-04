The Littlefork dance troupe Just for Kix held their spring dance recital Friday at Littlefork-Big Falls High School.
The theme of the recital was "Believe."
Directed by Nicole Kennedy and assisted by Veronica Imhof, Just for Kix started last January, learning only one dance before the COVID lockdowns put things on pause.
Although the troupe held fall and winter shows, they were only able to perform with one group at a time, so this spring recital was the first full show they have had.
Early registration for the fall begins May 11, and those interested do not need to be a Littlefork-Big Falls student to join.