The Littlefork City Council last week continued discussion on the need for volunteers on the city's ambulance department.
Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou reported Feb. 20 that the department has been busy with many runs and transfers, and volunteers are needed during day shifts. It was reported to the council that a meeting to address the shortage included discussion on the importance of having the ambulance service in Littlefork to cover the large rural area.
Donahou presented cost scenarios at the Feb. 20 meeting for having paid EMTs as city employees versus keeping the volunteer service. It was suggested to raise the on-call pay from $3.75 per hour to $10 per hour to try to retain and attract EMTs, reported city Administrator Sonja Pelland.
Councilors indicated it would not be feasible to have paid EMTs due to the potential unemployment costs, increased payroll expenses including taxes, social security, health insurance and Public Employees Retirement Association.
The council directed Donahou to consider whether there are potential volunteers who might join the service if the on-call pay were raised. If there is enough interest, informational meetings or public hearings will be held for taxing district members before any action would be taken, Pelland reported.
Also last week, a USDA Rural Development equipment grant hearing was held to discuss the purchase of radios and turn-out gear for the Littlefork Fire Department, said Pelland's minutes.
In an effort to get gear and equipment up-to-date, the department's 2020 budget allows for $9,000 for gear and $8,310 for radios. Officials are hopeful the grant will allow the department to purchase more gear and equipment than originally planned.
Many expiration tags on gear are past due, however, smaller departments don't need to meet certain National Fire Protection Association standards because there aren't as many runs, the council heard. Firefighters Dan and Valerie Krause reported almost all of their gear has passed its expiration date. They said one company had already done a sales presentation and another one will be coming next week so that comparisons may be made, reported Pelland.
Other reports Feb. 20:
- Maintenance department activities in the past month included: Repainting the warming shack at the ice rink, flooding and sweeping the rink, moving snow banks and pushing back snow at intersections. The intersections and main roads were sanded. The Christmas decorations have been removed and banners will be removed soon. All plowing equipment has been serviced and power washed. Ten new picnic tables were built by the Littlefork-Big Falls building trades class with the city paying for materials only. The airport arrival/departure building will be completed in the next couple weeks.
- The Garden Club brick fundraiser is going well. The notice was sent to former Littlefork-Big Falls graduates and sales have picked up since then. The committee has applied for a Koochiching County Development Association, or KCDA, community enhancement grant for the landscaping portion of the project which will include, sod, trees, and plants in addition to the brick walkway in the gazebo area.