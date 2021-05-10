Littlefork native and Littlefork-Big Falls High School graduate (Class of 1995) Ross Murray released a book titled "Made, Known, Loved: Developing LGBTQ-Inclusive Youth Ministry" April 20, according to a press release put out by Today Fortress Press.
Murray is the founding director of The Naming Project, a ministry and summer camp created at the intersection of youth, faith and LGBTQ identity. He also serves as the Senior Director of Education and Training at the GLAAD Media Institute, is a Consecrated Deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, as well as a producer for the “Yass, Jesus!” podcast, a faith and sexuality affirming podcast.
“When we first developed The Naming Project, nearly twenty years ago, there was no guide for how best to do ministry with LGBTQ youth,” Murray said. “With this book, my goal is to create a framework that can serve to educate and enlighten existing youth ministry programs, and hopefully spark some new and innovative ways to bring the gospel to LGBTQ youth.”
According to the press release, the book "shows congregations how to create a program that affirms LGBTQ youth in their faith and their identity, accepts and welcomes diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, and equips future leaders for the church and the LGBTQ community. The book focuses on keeping LGBTQ youth safe and helping them feel respected and see themselves as beloved children of God. It also provides a how-to manual for LGBTQ-inclusive youth ministry, sharing the best procedures and practices."