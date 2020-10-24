The Littlefork City Council last week approved an ordinance prohibiting containers and truck vans from being used as storage structures on residential property in the city.
The ordinance prohibits use of cargo and shipping containers, and truck vans, for storage and took effect Thursday, with its publication.
The council agreed to allow six months for the removal of any of the units already existing in the city, reports city Administrator, Sonja Pelland.
The council heard the first reading of the ordinance at its September meeting.
Prior to adoption of the ordinance at the Oct. 20 meeting, the council heard from Quen Kennedy, who said a nicely painted shipping container would look better than some of the existing buildings in town. Kennedy said he was in favor of allowing containers for storage.
Meanwhile, Pelland reported that the new ambulance would be ready for pick up from Premier Ambulance in mid-November. The ambulance will be paid for with $36,000 of the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and a request has been made to Koochiching County to provide $129,974 in county CARES Act funds for the balance of the purchase.
At the council's Sept. 17 meeting, Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou reported on staffing changes. He said the crew continues to make a lot of night and weekend transfers but is too short staffed on weekdays to do transports and still have people available for regular ambulance runs. He reported he has spoken to prospective EMT candidates and has about five interested in taking a class when it is offered.
Pelland reported that Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store sales have been doing well since the bar has been allowed to be open.
The liquor store showed a profit for the month of September of $17,373, and a year to date loss of $20,189, which Pelland reported is partially due to the cash infusion of $15,000 that was transferred from economic development grant dollars. Pelland noted that if the $15,000 were backed out of the report, the bar still would have had a profit for the month of $2,373.
The liquor store showed a loss for the month of August of $3,084, and a year to date loss of $37518, Pelland reported in September. A breakdown for the store showed: Cash on hand as of Sept. 16 was $16,645;September bills on hand were $11,9796. All August bills were paid with the help of the $15,000 transfer in from the general fund grant money, Pelland noted.
Also at the September meeting, the council set the Truth in Taxation hearing for 7 p.m. Dec. 17.