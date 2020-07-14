He may have been born in California, but Thomas Manninen says Littlefork, and the area that makes up Minnesota House District 3A, is home. And it has been since 2004.
The 2015 Littlefork-Big Falls High School graduate is the Minnesota Republican Party nominee for he Minnesota House District 3A seat. Last week he joined a fellow Republican candidate’s campaign in making stops in Borderland and elsewhere.
Manninen, who got a bachelor of arts in political science and criminal justice in 2018 from Minnesota State University Moorhead, founded the MSUM College Republicans, and served as president. That fall, he began law school at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Saint Paul.
He said his reason for seeking the seat is simple and serves as his campaign slogan: Bring back the north.
“What that really means is allow people to live and prosper in the district they were born in and the district they love,” he said. “I am tired of layoffs, and the lack of good paying jobs coming into the district. It’s a symptom of a metro center of government.”
The declining population in Koochiching County “breaks my heart,” he said. “I don’t think they’re leaving because they want to.”
To stem the tide of the population and economic decline of the district, he cites three actions:
1. Open up the economy. Many struggling business owners have told him they may not survive the shutdown put in place by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was mismanaged and shouldn’t have been done just by governor,” he said. “The Legislature never had the opportunity to help with the pandemic.”
2. Reform the tax structure. High income and corporate taxes, as well as a tax on Social Security, “really kills jobs. It amazes me we are one of few states that tax Social Security benefits. You pay your whole life and St. Paul wants a piece of what you’ve paid. It’s wrong and should end tomorrow, which I plan to do when elected.”
3. Advocate for the mining industry and small businesses, who along with the entire district, would benefit from the Polymet and Twin Metals mining projects
Meanwhile, he said he’s happy how his campaign has been received as he travels the district talking with voters.
“People are excited to have human-to-human contact again, even if it’s politics,” he said, laughing. “They want to discuss what they see as problems and solutions. St. Paul and Washington would do well to listen to the everyday people, who are not in the political game.”
Locally, he said development and logging in Koochiching County has been hurt by “an overly burdensome regulatory system which is expensive. The drive is to keep people safe, but it’s gone so far past that and now is just costing jobs.”
And, he said the local tax burden is hurting the area, and keeping it from prospering.
Meanwhile, he said he believes the district is unique in that it is not as partisan as other places.
“We are mature enough to have political conversations and listen to the other side,” he said, adding that both sides come away better in the end even if they don’t agree.
He acknowledged the district has been a DFL stronghold for years, but sees voters here as being more interested in what a candidate offers than their political party.
However, he said the Republican Party offers local DFLers a return to rural northern Minnesota interests.
He pointed to the old saying, “’I didn’t leave them, they left me.’ People are feeling that in the district... that the party is serving only metro interests.
“The DFL as a party, not individuals, takes the district for granted. They are able to benefit from not trying to effect policy changes that benefit this area. (Voters) need to send a loud message to party leaders: ‘We are not your guaranteed vote and you need to represent us better if you want our support in the future.’”
Meanwhile he encourages people to contact him to discuss his views and ideas.
“And if you disagree with me, contact me,” he urged.