After hearing no public comment last week about the city's proposed tax levy and budget, the Littlefork City Council set the 2021 property tax levy at $107,000, which represents no increase over collections in 2020, and the budget at $466,135.
A debt service levy involving the former medical center building was set at $13,645, also no increase over this year, for a total levy of $120,645.
Councilors Destry Hell and Sandy Heem were absent from the Dec. 17 meeting.
Meanwhile, city Administrator Sonja Pelland reported that Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou has secured a $20,000 donation from the Littlefork Thrift Shop toward the purchase of a second power cot, which lifts patients up and down for ease into the ambulance. A similar cot being used now is in the new ambulance. A portion of the remaining $7,000 will be used as a down payment from the year’s remaining ambulance budget and the remainder will be paid after February 2021, when the cot is expected to be delivered. She said Donahou will continue to seek grant sources for the remaining balance due, or use funds from the ambulance equipment budget next year.
In related business, the council approved Fire Department Officers: Chief Dan Wendt, Assistant Chief Dan Krause, Captain/Training & Safety Officer Bruce Grotberg, and Lieutenant/Secretary-Treasurer Valerie Krause.
Pelland reported that brackets for the gazebo are being fabricated at Pelland Welding, adding the Garden Club only needs a few more bricks ordered, so it may get free shipping on the second order.
Pelland told the council the Liquor Committee heard Dec. 7 the Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store will be open for off sale only until the state restrictions are lifted, allowing indoor seating again. Operating hours are now 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. She added that municipal liquor stores may qualify for some state aid with the latest bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature.
The liquor store showed a $1,846 loss in November, due to the required closure again of on-sale. It showed a year-to-date loss of $24,442, also attributed to loss of revenues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council declared the use of the city’s gambling receipts in 2020 as follows: half toward the Community Christmas Basket program, and half toward the Community Center Park project.
Pelland reported she is awaiting news as to whether the city will receive a Minnesota Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Planning Assistance grant. The plans include an analysis of existing conditions, public outreach and identification of potential infrastructure and non-infrastructure solutions to help more children walk and bicycle safely to school.