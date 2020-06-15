In partnership, Fairview Range and ElderCircle will offer a virtual “Living Well with Chronic Pain' workshop
The workshop is a once per week, six-week group-based workshop that guides people in exploring healthy ways to manage chronic pain and get on with living a satisfying, fulfilling life. Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems as they carry out their plan.
Two trained peer leaders, Danielle Hawkinson, ElderCircle, and Lauren Pipkin, Fairview Range, will guide participants in finding practical ways to deal with their pain. These evidence-based workshops use a standardized, proven methodology to help people develop goals, improved nutrition and exercise, a better understanding of treatment options and improved communications with family and doctors about their health plans, said a news release
A “Class Zero Information Session” is offered from 1-3:30 p.m. June 24. The workshop will begin at 1-3:30 p.m. July 1, and last session will be Aug. 5.
The class will be taught virtually. Participants will receive instructions in advance of the class. Preregistration is required by Monday. All participants will receive a copy of the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.”
Sponsored by Fairview Range, a part of Fairview Health Services, ElderCircle and Juniper, the workshop is open to all adults of all ages with chronic conditions, as well as their family members and caregivers.
To register, contact ElderCircle 218-999-9233 or www.yourjuniper.org. This class is valued at $170 per person.