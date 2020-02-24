It’s the blood in hospitals today that helps during a tragedy or accident tomorrow.
Two local blood drives are set for March 23 and 24:
- Packaging Corporation of America, 400 2nd St International Falls, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 23
- Rainy River Community College, 1501 Hwy 71 International Falls, 1:30-4 p.m., March 24
From emergency hospital procedures to life-long battles with chronic diseases, the demand for blood is constant, but the supply is not. And since there is no substitute, only volunteer blood donors can roll up their sleeve and help save lives in their communities.
In fact, nearly 100 percent of the blood used by patients in Northland hospitals is donated by Northland blood donors with Memorial Blood Centers.
To say thanks to the community members who selflessly donate to ensure a stable blood supply, Memorial Blood Centers is giving away two pairs of Timberwolves tickets each week through the end of March. All donors who present to give during this time will be automatically entered to win. Plus, donors who give before March 15 will be eligible for the grand prize – a night on the town with a $100 VISA gift card and a pair of tickets to see the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers on March 30.
You may be eligible to donate blood if you are:
- In good health
- 17 years or older—16 with written parental consent
- Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
- Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
While walk-in donors are always welcome, officials encourage donors to make appointments in advance. Visit MBC.ORG to find your nearest community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at a public blood drive.