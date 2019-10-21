Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1 cent in the past week, averaging $2.49 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 12.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 27.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.63 to $2.69 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.28 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.72 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.81 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.52 per gallon, a difference of $3.71 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Oct. 21 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.77 per gallon
- 2017: $2.35 per gallon
- 2016: $2.12 per gallon
- 2015: $2.37 per gallon
- 2014: $2.99 per gallon
- 2013: $3.28 per gallon
- 2012: $3.55 per gallon
- 2011: $3.49 per gallon
- 2010: $2.89 per gallon
- 2009: $2.57 per gallon
"While the national average was overall little changed in the last week, few states saw such mundane moves with average price changes all over the map," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The Pacific Northwest saw prices rising as refinery maintenance and overall supply tightness in the area pushed prices notably higher in Oregon and Washington while California saw additional relief after myriad refinery issues pushed them up weeks ago. Gas prices also cycled higher in Florida and throughout the Great Lakes while inching lower in the South and East. While we await any evidence of a trade deal signed between China and the U.S. we remain in a period of overall volatility at a time of year we're accustomed to seeing prices fall. Expect this roller coaster to continue- I can't remember an autumn where we saw so many factors that could impact prices so quickly and in such different directions."