Good Samaritan Society – International Falls recently achieved a five star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
“It’s excellent news,” said Wade Peterson, executive director. “There is a really good staff up here who are good at what they do.”
A majority of the people in leadership roles at the local facility are new to the positions and Peterson praised the group for their efforts. He specifically mentioned Kathy Sather, quality assurance and infection.
“It’s a team effort and Kathy is a great leader,” Peterson said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-star rating holds additional merit since long term care facilities have been making headlines as areas of outbreaks.
A resident at the local Good Samaritan site April 1 was the first person in Koochiching County to test positive for COVID-19, but Peterson said staff took appropriate measures to keep the virus from spreading.
“To keep that case isolated to one room, one resident is a huge accolade to the staff up here,” he said. “This isn’t often the case... It was a little nerve wracking when it happened.”
The staff have received additional infection control training and are monitoring residents daily. At the beginning of every shift, residents get a full set of vitals and an assessment to find out if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Staff are also screened daily through temperature checks, Peterson said.
“COVID-19 isn’t going to start in the nursing home, it’s going to start with someone bringing it in,” he said. “There’s a lot of asymptomatic people... It only takes one person to bring it in and spread it, we’re going to be very careful.”
Because people can be asymptomatic, Peterson said staff have been wearing masks for a few months to protect residents.
“Mask wearing isn’t going to protect the person wearing them,” he said. “If you’re a carrier, the masks keep you from spreading the virus... My concern (in Koochiching County) is that (COVID-19) is just starting to hit here. With all the things put in place, this is not the time for people to let their guard down.”
On that note, as restrictions for other businesses begin to lift throughout the state, Peterson said Good Samaritan Society officials have begun discussions on how to implement measures to allow the general public back into buildings to visit their loved ones.
“This is tough for the residents not to see their family members,” he said. “Our priority is to care and protect our residents. How ever (opening up) will happen will be well thought out... All the staff are spending extra time with residents to let them know they’re loved and cared for.”
The ratings are released quarterly and rank health care providers based on state survey results, staffing ratios and quality measures. CMS created the five-star quality rating system to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily and to help identify areas of special interest. The agency features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between one and five stars. Sites with five stars are considered to have above-average quality facilities and services.