In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local boards and councils continue to do the work of the people, but the business is handled a little differently.
The meetings continue to be public, but the members and the public are connected via telephone.
Recent meeting agendas of the Koochiching County Board and International Falls City Council cite state laws that allow meetings to be conducted by telephone or other electronic means under certain conditions.
It is likely that all local governments may meet via telephone during the pandemic.
The locations listed below for each government meeting may not be accurate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State law
Minnesota Statute 13D.021 allows the county board and council each to meet under the following conditions:
- The county board chair, and mayor, determine an in-person meeting or a meeting conducted under section 13D.02 is not practical because of a health pandemic.
- All county commissioners, and mayor and all councilors, participating in the meeting can hear one another and can hear all discussion.
- Attendance by the public is not feasible due to the health pandemic.
- At least one member of the county board, and city council, is physically present at the regular meeting, unless unfeasible to the health pandemic.
- All votes are conducted by roll call so each members’ vote on each issue can be identified and recorded.
The public can dial into the meetings.
April meetings
6 - Falls City Council, 5:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building
7 - County Board, 9:30 a.m., Boardroom, Courthouse.
13 - Falls Committee, 4 p.m., Falls Municipal Building
14 - County Board, 9:30 a.m.
14 - Ranier City Council Committee, 6:30 p.m., Ranier Community Building
16 - Littlefork City Council, 7 p.m., Littlefork City Hall
20 - International Falls School Board, 5 p.m., Falls High School
20 - Falls City Council, 5:30 p.m.
21 - Koochiching Development Authority, county board, 9:30 a.m., Boardroom, Courthouse.
21 - Ranier Council, 6:30 p.m., Ranier Community Building
28 - County Board, 9:30 a.m.