To help allocate funds distributed to Koochiching County through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, the county board last week approved formation of a CARES Act Committee.
The committee consists of Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance, county Emergency Coordinator Willi Kostiuk, county Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin, county Administrative Director Jenny Herman, county Auditor/Treasurer Tom West, Sheriff Perryn Hedlund, Commissioners Kevin Adee and Brian McBride; Commissioner Wayne Skoe was appointed as an alternate.
The CARES Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by Pres. Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserve jobs for American industries.
The county is expected to help fund a grant program with about 10-percent of the about $1.6 million in CARES Act money it received. The committee received authorization to approve the Koochiching County Small Business and Nonprofit Relief and Grant program guidelines and applications, subject to consultant review.
During a committee meeting of the county board Tuesday, commissioners reviewed guidelines provided for the decision making process.
Expenditures must be:
- Necessary
- Unaccounted for in the budget or substantially different
- Occur during the Covered Period - March 1 – December
Herman said once the grant application is available, the committee will get a better idea of the need out there.
“We want to hear from everybody before we make allocations,” she said.
International Falls City Council approved adding $46,200 - 10 percent of the about $462,439 the city received - to the local relief grant program, and appointed Deputy City Administrator Betty Bergstrom to serve on the committee, made up of representatives of Koochiching County, International Falls, Ranier, Littlefork, Big Falls.
In addition, Ranier City Council also approved participating with 10-percent of the $44,000 it received as a CARES Act grant, and is expected to appoint someone to the committee at its August meetings.