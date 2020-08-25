Seventeen businesses and two non-profit organizations have been awarded grants from a local program funded by money received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The program distributed $129,979 to small businesses and non-profits in Koochiching County in its first round of grant awards, reported JoAnn Smith, business consultant, Koochiching Economic Development Authority to the KEDA Board Monday.
Smith said an additional $40,000 will be awarded this week in round two of the grant awards.
About $200,000 in total is expected to be made available in grants up to $10,000 for small businesses, and up to $5,000 for nonprofits, to cover costs incurred from March 1 through Dec. 1 as a result of the pandemic.
The program guidelines were developed by Smith, with Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen, and Koochiching County staff.
The program is funded with 10 percent of the about $1.6 million received by the Koochiching County, along with the same percent of the CARES allocations to the cities in the county.
When the county’s COVID-19 expenses, which will also be covered by the CARES money, are determined, more money may be added to the program.
The grant applications were reviewed by a committee made up of representatives of each participating government, which also decided if the applicant had proposed spending the money on appropriate expenses and awarded the grants.
Smith said she assisted applicants in filling out the form and helping to explain the kind of expenses that will qualify for grants.To help spread the word about the grants, she traveled to Northome and Big Falls.
Smith said one application was denied and two returned for more information among 22 applications received.
Nevanen said for the businesses forced to close by government restrictions to help limit the spread of the virus were the most impacted, and would benefit from the grants.
Board member Brian McBride asked about confusion with the local CAREs grants and other state grants and loans available for similar purposes.
Smith said a letter from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development added to confusion, because it indicates information would be passed onto the county for other funding, which is not the case.
“This is a whole, brand new separate thing,” she said of the local grant program.
KEDA Board members heard that KEDA is getting some administration fee per application to reimburse staff time.
Data storage center
The board added a request from Joe Mershon, Granite Digital Realty LLC , for lots in the business park for the proposed multi-million dollar data storage center.
A data storage center houses large-scale computer servers where information such as medical records, utility bills and telecommunications information — data routinely generated — is stored and kept safe. Plans call for construction of two 56,000 square foot data halls over two phases and redeveloping the ARC existing building, located at 1804 Third Ave., into the campus’ Network Operations Center. A potential expansion site, known as the Water Tower Center, is a smaller, two-story 40,000 square foot site on Fifteenth Street near the Falls water tower.
On Monday, the board agreed — contingent on legal review — to allow Mershon to purchase lots in the community’s business park at $1,000 per lot for one year.
Should something “unforeseen” prevent the development from executing its first year, Mershon asked for first right of refusal.
Mershon said he expects, with this latest action, to have cranes in the air in 6 to 9 months.
The action follows lack of a deal with Koochiching County for the former Army Reserve building. He said the county wants “a significant down stroke, above what is normal” for he building.
Mershon said the plan calls for 13 full-time equivalent jobs in year two.
Nevanen told the board the project will seek tax abatement, possibly need rezoning of a part of the business park, assistance with wetland determinations and assistance with a state program through DEED.