Dave Peterson compared a recent award his restaurant received to catching a 20-pound walleye.
It’s that big of a deal.
Anyone familiar the owner of Hardee’s knows if he’s not behind the counter helping customers, he’s in his boat reeling in some of Rainy Lake’s finest. So when he compares the award to a record-breaking catch, it must mean something great.
The International Falls Hardee’s last week received the Wilber Hardee Operations Excellence Award. The award, named after the restaurant chain’s founder, is given to the franchise company that best exemplifies an entrepreneurial spirit, vision, dedication, leadership, teamwork and community involvement. Of the about 2,400 Hardee’s locations in the country, only one is chosen annually for the designation.
“It is a big honor,” Peterson said, adding he owns the restaurant with Jason Hamre. “Other people in the company said this is the award you really want... I’m very honored. This is just as much a part of the community of I Falls as it is me.”
In addition to the Wilber Hardee award, the International Falls location also received franchisee of the year award for exemplary performance. It is the eighth time the local restaurant has received the honor, and this year marked the second year in a row.
To say last week was an exciting one for Peterson, his employees and customers is an understatement.
Humbling honor
Talking about himself isn’t something Peterson favors. In fact, loyal customers who reached out to The Journal after learning of the awards, followed the story suggestion with cautionary remarks.
“Dave is too humble to blow his own horn, but I think they deserve some special mention in The Journal,” Norena Guerard wrote.
While she was right, a noticeably humbled Peterson sat at a table located in the best Hardee’s in the nation, and said the honor was about much more than him. His name may be on the bottom of the plaque, but he said it is his employees who should be listed.
“Their names should be on this award,” he said, growing emotional.
With that, he handed The Journal reporter a handwritten note listing his core employees.
“They need to be mentioned,” he said, adding a few have been with him for more than 30 years.
The note included Lisa Strong, Penny Harris, Cindy Peterson, Chris Anderson, Roberta Dunbar, Marianne Larson, Jason Anderson, Hannah VanHale, Shania Larson and Bev Walla.
“My employees make the restaurant what is,” he said. “I’m truly fortunate to be part of this team.”
Making an award
When Hardee’s restaurants are evaluated for the Wilber Hardee award, several factors are taken into consideration.
Gene Moser, Hardee’s franchise business consultant who was previously involved with the International Falls location, said selecting the award’s recipient is based on guest feedback, drive thru service time, sales and transactions, among other things.
Moser spoke highly of Peterson, noting he excels in all areas of the business.
“It was a pure pleasure to work with Dave and his team... couldn’t happen to a nicer guy,” he said of the award.
Moser commented on Peterson recognizing nearly every guest who walked through the door of the restaurant.
“He knew everybody,” Moser said with a laugh.
Others would agree.
Gathered around the table Tuesday morning, was a group of regular customers, who paused chatter of the daily events to boast about Peterson and the Hardee’s team.
The group gripped matching coffee mugs, sporting the Hardee’s logo, noting they’re the ticket to complimentary refills.
“We’ve broken several mugs,” Jan Steiner said, as others nodded in agreement, some sharing their own stories of shattered ceramic. “They just give us a new one when that happens.”
The group comes every day around 7:30 a.m., and joked they try to leave before the dinner menu is displayed. Not only do they enjoy each other’s company, they said they genuinely like the food, the coffee and of course, Peterson.
They recalled memories of the years spent at Hardee’s including parties, unofficial assigned seats and being recognized by a group of anglers from out of state.
Behind the counter, Peterson grinned as he likely overheard some comments the group made.
Good news
Peterson couldn’t deny 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, including those who work at Hardee’s. Coming off a financially successful 2019, the beginning of the year was shaping up to follow the same path, if not exceed it.
“In January I was up 13 percent, in February, I was up 9 percent,” Peterson said. “Through March 13, I was up in sales over 2019.”
Then the pandemic hit.
“Just after that happened, my sales just dropped,” he said of having to close to in-person dining to help slow the spread of COVID-19. “But over time, things started getting better.”
He mentioned loss of business because the Canada border closure. Not only were local Canadian customers not coming in, the tourism Hardee’s usually benefits from wasn’t what it has been in the past.
“This month, my sales are finally up,” he said Tuesday. “The local people have been so supportive... Our customers are so amazing.”
When discussing the effects of the pandemic, it was a member of the coffee group who summed up the experience for those around him.
“I kept going through the drive thru to get biscuits and gravy every morning,” Mel Ramsey said. “Dave and his staff take care of their customers, so we take care of them.”