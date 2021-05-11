A Koochiching County school district and multi-county organization was among the recipients of grants, made between Jan. 1 and March 31 by the Northland Foundation.
It reported 62 grants totaling more than $1 million were made by the foundation to benefit the people and communities of northeastern Minnesota.
An additional three grants were awarded in April by the middle and high school students on the Youth In Philanthropy board.
For the category of "Individual and Community Wellbeing," KOOTASCA Community Action Inc., based in Grand Rapids, was awarded $20,000 to support internet and computer access to families who have barriers to broadband access in Itasca and Koochiching counties.
Under "COVID-19 Relief & Recovery," 26 school and community organizations in northeastern were awarded a total of $224,530.
South Koochiching-Rainy River School District, based in Northome, was awarded $12,060 from that total.
Those grants were awarded in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund for emergency wrap-around early care and education services.
The grants are designed to support northeastern Minnesota children ages 0-8 from under served populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two largest grants were made through the foundation’s $3 million Integrated Rural Community Aging Program to help grow the workforce providing care for older adults.
The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and the Applied Learning Institute received $100,000 and $95,000 respectively. Both grantees are using the funding to implement innovative, multi-year projects designed to attract, train, and retain more people to careers that provide care to the region’s fast-aging population.
“Community-based services like home health care, assisted living, chore service, and respite care struggled to find enough paid staff and volunteers even before the pandemic,” stated Erik Torch, director of grantmaking. “It’s an ongoing trend that northeastern Minnesota, especially, needs to address.”
“The two grantees will build on existing programs and try some new directions to help grow the labor pool. We are excited to see their projects unfold,” Torch added.