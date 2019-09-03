The International Falls Kmart store is included on a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
The news broke over the weekend when Transform Holdco, or TransformCo, of which Kmart is a subsidiary, made the announcement to close the store in International Falls and another one in St. Paul. An exact date of when the store will close was not included in the announcement.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in International Falls, Minn.,” the company said in a statement. “The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December.”
The local store employs 42 people, according to a manager.
Mayor Bob Anderson said the announcement was devastating for the “many wonderful and faithful employees” at the local location.
“Like all International Falls citizens, my wife and I have been regular customers at this store and will certainly feel the impact and the loss,” he said. “It was just over a year ago, when the other stores were closing the corporate office in Chicago assured me this would be one of the last they would close.”
The mayor continued the store has served Koochiching County for more than 40 years.
“We have all depended on this store for many of our shopping needs and it will leave a large hole in the commerce of this area,” he said