Distraught by cuts to local organizations by the city of International Falls, representatives of three organizations this week pleaded the council to reconsider its 2021 contributions outlined it its proposed budget.
Representatives from the International Falls Chamber of Commerce, Backus Community Center and the Bronko Nagurski Museum, during a committee meeting Tuesday, spoke in support of their respective organization and why additional funding above what has been budgeted is needed from the city next year.
Mayor Harley Droba said ongoing upgrades and renovations to the Falls International Airport will require the financial attention of the council for about another two years. The council has proposed a 6-percent levy increase to its 2021 budget, but is hopeful it won't have to increase it that much when the budget is finalized in December.
However, as the council faces pulling about $126,000 out of its reserves next year, Droba explained certain cuts may be necessary.
Chamber
Tricia Heibel, International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the chamber and the city have for more than 30 years had a contract for services that supports specific functions, events, and efforts of the chamber, from which the city directly benefits. Heibel said the amount of the contract has fluctuated over time, but has been in the $40,000 to $50,000 range for about the past 10 years.
This year, when reviewing the city's proposed budget, it showed a $30,000 reduction in the city's contribution to the chamber to about $12,000 to go toward Icebox Days.
“Amid a global pandemic with impacts as outlined above, this level of reduction significantly further affects the future financial outlook of the chamber,” Heibel said in a letter to chamber members regarding the budget cut. “The city-chamber contract amount for the last three years has been about $42,000. The chamber entered into discussions this year proposing the same amount with a modified scope of work reflecting the difficulty to commit to specific event details due to COVID regulations. We stated our intention would be to continue to serve the city under our contracted categories, as allowable. Those categories are: promotional marketing services; resource and visitor’s center operations; community outreach and hosting; business, workforce and community education; and shop local campaigns and economic development initiatives.”
And, with continued changes to statewide COVID-19 regulations, Heibel said she was unaware of what the 2021 Icebox Days celebration would look like, or if there would even be one.
“Our board has spent considerable time discussing organizational changes, but like many businesses, we have held off doing anything drastic without knowing the duration of the pandemic,” Heibel said. “Also, the type of non-profit organization we are, a 501c6, has not made us eligible for any COVID federal or state funding to date. We have carried our full operational expenses, aside from some staffing fluctuations, on incredibly limited income. We are now dipping into our small rainy day savings and long-term projections for the chamber are somewhat unstable.”
Further, Heibel expressed frustration in lack of communication by the city to chamber officials regarding the budget cuts. She stressed the desire for partnership between the two entities and the crucial role that plays in the success of the International Falls business community.
“I don't want to come talk at you for 10 minutes,” Heibel said. “I want to dialog with you for way more than that.... We projected a decrease in budgeting this year with you, we did not expect to that amount... To have 70 percent (cut) from this contract was a huge hit.”
Backus Community Center
Last year, the city allocated $55,000 to Backus Community Center, and is proposing a $25,000 appropriation this year, which will hurt, said Ward Merrill, executive director of Backus Community Center.
“We'd really like you to reconsider the reduction in funding to us,” he said.
Tim Fairchild, president of the Backus board, agreed. He said he's aware of how difficult a budgeting process can be and acknowledged it can often result in a no-win situation. While Fairchild said he doesn't understand the “airport situation,” how the council made its decision for Backus was also unclear.
“When you look at a 55 percent cut, it doesn't seem to make sense,” he said. “If I understand it correctly, the city budget is about the same or a little higher than last year. You have to understand the impact of Backus... the money we get from the city goes to our operating costs.”
The men, along with Lois Lundin, incoming executive director, discussed the different tenants at Backus and all the programs operated from the community center. Lundin specifically highlighted different food programs, which have seen an increased need during the pandemic. Public funds cannot be used for the food programs, but city dollars support operational costs.
“People depend on Backus... in order to provide much-needed services in this community, funding from the city helps keep the heat and the lights on,” Lundin said. “Your constituents all suggest Backus holds a significant value to our public... we ask you align your budget accordingly.”
Bronko Nagurski Museum
Ashley LaVigne, Koochiching Museums director, said allocation from the city directly benefits the Bronko Nagurski Museum, which originally began as a city project.
“We believe the city has a fiscal responsibility in paying for the museum,” she said.
Last year, the museum received $30,000 from the city. This year, $15,000 has been proposed. The amount, LaVigne said, will hardly keep the lights on.
As of Tuesday, the museum's operating costs is just over $38,000. LaVigne expects costs to total around $45,000 by the end of the year.
“We're not sure how you expect us to make this up,” LaVigne said of the 50 percent reduction. “The museum hold a lot of value to the city... We feel we are not viewed as a priority when we are constantly championing your city... At least give us a sustainable amount that at least keeps the lights on so we can continue to succeed.”
Last year's operating costs for the museum were about $35,500. Droba asked why 2020 was coming in higher.
LaVigne said a roofing project coupled with salary expenses created the increase.
“We have a new person and had an intern in 2020,” she said, adding the internship program runs in cooperation with the University of Minnesota – Duluth.
Continued discussions
Droba thanked each group for addressing the council and reminded them the budget is not finalized until December.
“There are still conversations happening between now and December,” he said. “We believe how important you guys are to the community.”
Ultimately, the mayor said budget decisions come down to making cuts or raising taxes.
“We can't cut the airport... we're already in the middle of the project,” he said. “In a couple years when we get through this, there will be money freed up. We need to make sure we can fund the projects we are committed to moving forward.”
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the city made upgrades to its infrastructure by redoing 80 city blocks this year with more planned in 2021.
“(The council) heard from the public that it's time to upgrade our infrastructure,” he said. “The council has made that as a core function of our city... that comes at a cost... COVID has created a lot of problems for a lot of people. The council has been very sensitive to needs of community.”
Anderson said years down the road, the public will see the wisdom of the current council and how it capitalized on making infrastructure improvements at the right time. He said the council is very conscientious of investing in the community.
“We're trying to stay the course, but trying to improve ourselves as we move forward in the future,” he said.